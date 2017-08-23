An organization called Overdose Prevention Ottawa is following the lead of groups in Vancouver and Toronto and will be opening an "overdose prevention site" in the capital.

The details of the pop-up site will come in an announcement on Thursday morning.

The group includes Marilou Gagnon, an associate professor at the University of Ottawa and president of the Harm Reduction Nurses Association.

Gagnon recently spoke out about her inability to access naloxone, which reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, in both Gatineau and Montreal.

"Overdose prevention sites offer a safer space where people can use drugs and get the help they need if they overdose. They can also access harm reduction supplies, naloxone, and support," said Gagnon in a statement from the organization Wednesday.

The announcement comes as the Sandy Hill Community Health Centre prepares to open Ottawa's first supervised injection site, after receiving approval from Health Canada last month.

The federal government has to approve exemptions from the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act to allow those sites to operate legally.

That site is expected to open in October.

Politics vs. health

Toronto's pop-up site opened earlier this month inside a tent at a park in the city's downtown, with 15 people dropping by on its first day in operation to consume drugs under supervision.

Toronto police observed as organizers set up the site, but refrained from intervening because to what one officer called the "absolute professionalism" of the people running it.

Ottawa police declined to comment ahead Overdose Prevention Ottawa's official announcement. Ottawa Public Health said in a statement that it had not been consulted as part of the initiative.

In today's statement, the president of the Canadian Association of People Who Use Drugs described the group's action as a response to an overly-political process.

"If the government won't remove politics from their public health approach, then we'll remove it for them," Jordan Westfall said.

The group said its announcement will include members of the community who support the need for action against the opioid overdose crisis.

The media advisory does not say where in Ottawa the site will be located.