Volunteer-run overdose prevention sites in Ottawa and Toronto are calling on Ontario's Health Minister Eric Hoskins to declare a public health emergency over the current opioid crisis, just like the province did at the height of the SARS crisis in 2003.

'Ontario's efforts have not been urgent or proportional to the crisis underway.' - Joint news release

Overdose Prevention Ottawa and the Toronto Overdose Prevention Society are also asking the province to enact a ministerial order to support the creation of such pop-up sites.

"An emergency declaration and ministerial order will expedite overdose prevention measures on an emergency basis," the groups said in a joint news release Thursday. "Overdose prevention sites, among other measures, are desperately needed in Ontario municipalities."

The sites — one in Ottawa's Raphael Brunet Park and one in Toronto's Moss Park — are currently illegal, but have so far been tolerated by their respective municipalities.

Thousands of visits

The Ottawa site opened on Aug. 25 when harm reduction advocates pitched tents in the Lowertown park. Since then they said they've received more than 1,100 visits.

Toronto's site, established on Aug. 12, has seen over 1,300 visits. Organizers of both sites say they've been able to intervene in multiple overdoses.

Sanctioned sites have since opened in both cities.

"Ontario's efforts have not been urgent or proportional to the crisis underway," the groups said in the news release, citing last year's 865 opioid-related deaths in 2016, a 19 per cent rise over the previous year's toll.