An 18-year-old man is facing a slew of charges following a running gun battle in Ottawa's Overbrook neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.

Ottawa police said they received multiple calls around 4:45 p.m. reporting two men running through the area around Prince Albert Street and Edith Avenue and shooting at one another.

No one was injured, but police said two vehicles were struck in the gunfire, one of which was occupied by a man.

RCMP officers who were in the area arrested one of the suspects after a short foot chase, but the other suspect got away.

They seized a loaded handgun as well as OxyContin, cocaine and crack cocaine worth approximately $5,000, Ottawa police said.

Weapons, drug charges

The 18-year-old has been charged with several weapons offences including careless use of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm without a licence and registration.

He's also been charged with three counts of possessing an illegal substance for trafficking.

Police are still looking for the second man involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa police's guns and gangs unit at 613-236-1222 extension 5050 or to submit an anonymous tip through their app or Crime Stoppers.

This is the 14th shooting of the year in Ottawa.