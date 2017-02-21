West Quebec paramedics have voted almost unanimously in favour of a strike mandate.

Fraternité des paramédics de l'Outaouais, which represents 215 paramedics in the region, said in a news release issued Tuesday morning that 91 per cent of its members have voted to take the major step toward a strike.

The union said talks with the province have been at a standstill since December. The two major issues are over establishing a pension plan, as well as pay.

Residents shouldn't expect any impact on services, the union said, adding it would trigger the strike at the appropriate time for its members.