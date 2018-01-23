Ski hills and trails in west Quebec have closed Tuesday after a messy night of ice and snow.

Edelweiss, Vorlage, Mont Ste-Marie, Mont Cascades and Camp Fortune have shut down for the day, saying they don't want to risk damaging their runs.

MARDI/TUESDAY:

En raison de pluie verglaçante, nous sommes fermés aujourd'hui et ce soir. Nous serons ouverts demain avec des conditions granuleuses. Due to freezing rain we will be closed today and tonight. We will be open tomorrow with machine groomed granular conditions. — @CampFortune

Ontario's Mount Pakenham ski resort remains open.

Calabogie Peaks Ski Resort is closed for the day because of a power outage.

Skiers are asked to check the resort's website for updates.

The National Capital Commission says all cross-country ski trails in Gatineau Park are closed until further notice. Crews will get to work on them once the rain stops.

The Sir John A. Macdonald winter trail has not been groomed in a few days because of the weather.

The Rideau Canal Skateway and Gatineau's Patinoire du ruisseau de la Brasserie remain closed.