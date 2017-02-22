The Outaouais regional health authority released a five-year action plan on Wednesday, designed to improve the health and well-being of people across the region.

The plan is the first of its kind released by the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais, which oversees health and social services across the Outaouais.

Besides monitoring the overall health of the region's residents, the plan focuses on four areas identified by community partners as priorities:

Child and youth development.

Healthy lifestyles and safe work environments.

Prevention of infectious diseases.

Health risk management and health emergency preparedness.

Overall health improving, but challenges remain

Dr. Jean-Pierre Courteau, the centre's public health medical assistant, offered a mixed assessment of health and well-being in the Outaouais. While overall health has improved, bringing the region closer in line to provincial averages, Courteau said the plan will address a number of unhealthy habits that are still prevalent.

According to a 2013 study published by the Agence de la santé et des services sociaux de l'Outaouais, the proportion of smokers in the region stood at 24 per cent, while a quarter of adults said they drank alcohol excessively. The same study also found that one in six adults in the region was overweight.

The action plan does not provide additional funding, but Hébert said it will improve collaboration among a range of partners, including municipal governments, educational institutions and community organizations.

Focus on increased collaboration welcomed

The plan's focus on the importance of partnerships was welcomed by Chantal Courchaine, director general of the Maison de la famille Vallée-de-la-Lièvre​. The organization offers courses, programs and supports to families in the Gatineau community of Buckingham.

Chantal Courchaine, director general of the Maison de la famille Vallée-de-la-Lièvre, says more collaboration is needed to ensure that vulnerable families don't fall through the cracks. (Tony Choueiri/CBC News)

"It's not easy being a parent these days," Courchaine said in French. "We have to work together for the sake of the families we serve."

Courchaine said parents face far greater challenges today than they did 20 years ago when she first started working at the Maison de la famille.

"Nobody receives a book on parenting when they become a parent," she said. "Families used to come see us about one issue. Now, they're having to deal with multiple problems."

While she and other organizations would welcome more funding, she said, the plan's focus on improved planning and co-ordination means health providers across the region will be better equipped to meet their goals.