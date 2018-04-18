Skip to Main Content
Earthquake rumbles through the Outaouais

Notifications

Earthquake rumbles through the Outaouais

A minor earthquake rattled parts of the Outaouais on Tuesday evening.

Magnitude 3.5 quake centred near Ferme-Neuve, Que., northeast of Maniwaki

CBC News ·

A minor earthquake rattled parts of the Outaouais on Tuesday evening.

Earthquakes Canada said people were able to feel the quake, which struck just before 7 p.m.

Its epicentre was about 12 kilometres west of Ferme-Neuve, Que., near the Baskatong Reservoir and Montagne du Diable park.

The approximate location of Tuesday night's earthquake. (Earthquakes Canada)

Its magnitude, or energy released, was 3.5, according to Earthquakes Canada. That's on the lower range of what can be felt and rarely causes damage.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

External Links

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us