Several parents in Quebec's Outaouais region will likely be scrambling Monday morning after 19 of the 22 daycare centres in the region announced they would close their doors on the first day of a strike.

Hundreds of children in the Outaouais will be affected by the strike involving approximately 450 early childhood educators, according to the workers' union, the Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN).

They are holding their first strike day Monday to denounce what they said are deteriorating working conditions and to put pressure on the Quebec government. The daycare workers have been without a contract since March 2015.

They vowed to hold six non-consecutive strike days after a 94 per cent vote Sunday. No other strike day had been announced as of Sunday evening.

Among the stumbling blocks in the negotiations are wages, group insurance and the pension plan. Quebec wants to push the retirement age back from 60 to 61 years old.

The union is also criticizing the provincial government for imposing budget cuts in place since 2014, that they argue are negatively affecting children's education.

"We are asking for things that have been granted to many other trades," said Christian Meilleur, regional vice-president of the union for health and social service workers, the Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux (FSSS-CSN).

Geneviève Maheux is one of the parents affected by the strike, but said she supports the workers' efforts. (Radio-Canada)

Although the strike is a logistical problem for parents, some like Geneviève Maheux said they won't hesitate to throw their support behind educators.

"We are wholeheartedly with them, even if we also feel the consequences of all this," Maheux told Radio-Canada in French.

"I fully understand their dissatisfaction [...] The people working with children are people who are really dedicated and who need more services and support."

In the Outaouais, union members plan to hold picket lines in front of multiple daycares from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. There will also be a large gathering and a march from the Robert-Guertin arena to the office of Hull MP Maryse Gaudreault in Gatineau.

Below is a list of all daycare centres affected by the strike: