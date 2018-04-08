Outaouais daycare workers reach tenative agreement

The union representing daycare workers in Outaouais announced Saturday afternoon that it reached a tentative agreement with its employer.

The union reached the agreement with their employer, L'Association patronale des CPE syndiqués de l'Outaouais (APCPESO) after a dispute over working hours.

The strike scheduled for Monday will not take place.

The union, affiliated with the Confédération des syndicats nationaux, said it could not provide details on the agreement before meeting with its workers, which is expected to happen soon.