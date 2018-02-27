Some 400 daycare workers in the Outaouais went on a one-day strike Tuesday, shutting down most of the region's child-care centres.

Seventeen of the region's 23 government-subsidized centres de la petite enfance are closed as workers protest the state of negotiations that have left them without a contract for nearly three years.

The union has a mandate for six single-day strikes. Tuesday's job action is the second.

The employers, represented by l'Association patronale des CPE syndiqués de l'Outaouais, have expressed anger that only four days of notice was given prior to Tuesday's job action, giving the centres little time to prepare.

Further bargaining talks are expected next month.