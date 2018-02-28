Police in the Outaouais are asking drivers to be cautious after two major collisions Wednesday afternoon, one of which killed a woman in her 20s.

At about noon Wednesday, a vehicle and a pick-up truck collided head-on along Route 309 in the municipality of Saint-Aimé-du-Lac-des-Îles, Que.

A woman in her 20s died in the crash and Sûreté du Québec police have closed the road.

Passenger vehicles are being detoured, but there is no detour available for heavy trucks.

Then, at about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, a van and a heavy truck collided head-on along Route 148 near Claredon, Que.

One of the drivers was taken to hospital in critical condition, Sûreté du Québec police said, and the highway has been reduced to one lane.