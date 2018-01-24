Outaouais anglophones speak out at meeting with minister

Anglophones living in western Quebec made their voices heard at a meeting with the minister responsible for the province's English-speaking minority in Gatineau Wednesday

About 40 representatives from a variety of community organizations, public institutions and cultural groups attended the roundtable with Kathleen Weil, Quebec's newly appointed minister responsible for relations with English-speaking Quebecers.

The event was organized by the Regional Association of West Quebecers and the Western Québec School Board, and hosted by Heritage College, the region's English-language CEGEP.

Audrey Bureau, the Gatineau city councillor representing Aylmer, said 38 per cent of her constituents are anglophones, yet Quebec's Charter of the French Language, sometimes referred to as Bill 101, prohibits city staff from communicating with residents in English except in matters related to health and safety.

'A lot of frustration'

"There is a lot of frustration about why they receive so much information in French and how it impacts on their ability to participate in democracy," said Bureau, who's father Marc Bureau was mayor of Gatineau from 2005 to 20013.

It's a matter of not dismissing them for not having, you know, Molière-level French skills. - Michael Randall, Heritage College

Bureau said positions on city committees and commissions are posted only in French, and those bodies conduct their business exclusively in French.

As an example, Bureau pointed out that Gatineau's website recommends English-speakers use Google translate to decipher information.

"I think we need to improve that service," Bureau told Weil.

Heritage College director Michael Randall said many nursing students are encountering problems finding jobs in the region because their French is sub-par.

Chris Judd, a dairy farmer from Shawville, Que., said the province has done little to promote mental health services for anglophones. (Stu Mills/CBC) "It's a matter of not dismissing them for not having, you know, Molière-level French skills," Randall quipped.

Living in Gatineau, working in Ottawa

Weil acknowledged that youth employment and enticing young professionals to work in the region remain challenges.

Gatineau city councillor Audrey Bureau said the city needs to do a better job communicating with its anglophone residents. (Stu Mills/CBC) "If they won't apply because they don't think their French is good enough, they'll cross over to Ontario," the minister said.

Weil said the government has studied the phenomenon of people who reside in western Quebec but work across the river in Ottawa.

"The government needs to pay attention to these things and find ways to support the community," she said.

Chris Judd, a dairy farmer from Shawville, Que., told Weil that despite struggling with French in school, he has learned to communicate about agriculture with his French-speaking peers.

In other areas, however, the 70-year-old said he's unable to take advantage of certain services.

"I know the mental health hotline for four other provinces, but not for Quebec," Judd said. "That's unacceptable."