Ottawa's first baby of 2017 is a girl! The newborn was delivered at the Montfort Hospital at 12:25 a.m. ET.

"The arrival of a child is always a special time. We wish a lot of happiness to the family," said hospital president Dr. Bernard Leduc in a release issued Sunday.

The 1st baby of 2017 for Ottawa, a girl, was born at Montfort 25 minutes after midnight. Congratulations! #MontfortBaby #ottnews — @hopitalmontfort

The child's weight, photo and name has not been released. On Twitter, the hospital said the parents asked for privacy.

The new mother was issued a gift basket on behalf of the hospital and the New Year's baby was given a small hand-knitted hat made by a hospital volunteer.