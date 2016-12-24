Some big stories in this city are of interest here, and only here. But Ottawa is also a place that attracts national and international headlines.

We've compiled 10 of the biggest news stories that captured our attention, and the attention of news readers everywhere.

Most of these stories remind us of how close we all are to tragedy or hardship.

Others unite us, whether it's a sinkhole that springs emergency workers into action or a CFL championship game that catapults a local team to improbable glory.

Let it snow

Cars and SUVs were stuck in the deep snow on the Vanier Parkway off ramp to Highway 417, after a record-setting February snowfall. (courtesy of Katherine Takpannie)

This is Ottawa. We know cold. We also know snow. But in February, the city experienced the kind of blizzard we'll be talking about for generations to come. Don't believe us? The last time it snowed this much was, well, never. The capital received 51.2 cm of snow on a Tuesday in February. The previous record was 40.6 cm in March 1947.

Phoenix

Marie Lemay, deputy minister of Public Services and Procurement, has spent the better part of 2016 explaining the government's Phoenix problems to the public. (CBC)

When news affects the federal public service, it's felt here more than anywhere else in the country. As the capital's biggest employer, news of the colossal failure of the feds' new payroll program spread quickly. It didn't take long to realize this boondoggle had affected tens of thousands of people in ways that affected their health and their financial stability. We did our best to reflect those stories as we heard about them. We also continue to track the effects of the Phoenix fiasco which is by no means over.

Sinkhole

Aerial view of the huge sinkhole that swallowed parts of Rideau Street.

Our reporters were on the scene within minutes following the huge Rideau Street sinkhole which swallowed a van and tonnes of pavement. When it was clear the sinkhole hadn't claimed any lives, the jokes on social media spread. There were memes. There were GIFs. And the world had a chuckle at our expense, despite the fact the sinkhole, locally, made for additional traffic gridlock and a delay in LRT construction operations.

Justice for Jagtar Gill

Jagtar Gill, 43, was found dead in her home on Jan. 29, 2014. Her husband and his lover were found guilty of her murder. (Gill family)

Gill has found bludgeoned to death on her 17th wedding anniversary. The co-accused, Gurpreet Ronald and Bhupinderpal Gill, were OC Transpo colleagues, and lovers. And were ultimately found guilty of first-degree murder.

Abdirahman Abdi's fatal encounter with Ottawa police

Before his death, Abdi had previously visited an Ottawa Police Station to seek help for his mental illness. His death increased tensions between the police and Ottawa's black and Muslim communities. (Supplied)

If there was a honeymoon period for Ottawa police chief Charles Bordeau it ended in 2016. Some high-profile stories made for some negative PR. The biggest occurred, when an encounter between local Somali-Canadian Abdirahman Abdi and police resulted in the man's death. Police were called to investigate a disturbance at a Bridgehead coffee shop, where Abdi was said to have threatened some customers. Police followed him to the outside of his Hilda Street apartment dwelling where a violent scuffle ended in Abdi's death. The altercation ignited tensions between police and the city's Muslim and black communities.

Child survives torture and starvation at home

An ex-mountie and his wife were found guilty of torturing and imprisoning their 11-year-old son. (Courtroom sketches by Sarah Wallace)

Heartbreak doesn't even begin to describe this story of a young child who endured torture, starvation and other abuse before finally being rescued from his prison home, emaciated and naked, walking in knee-deep snow. His parents, an ex-Mountie father and senior bureaucrat step mother, pled their innocence claiming the boy was out of control and 'possessed.' In the end, the judge heaped praise on the child, who courageously escaped physical and emotional abuse, while chained in the basement of his home. Police chief Charles Bordeleau has called for a review of the investigation. Meanwhile, the boy has since told the court, his scars continue to remind him of the abuse he endured.

Hammer attacker

Victim Nabute Ghebrehiwet was struck with a hammer by Jeff Weber. The attack left him partially blind. (Simon Gardner/CBC)

A case of random and disturbing violence in the city came to trial in 2016. Jeff Weber was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon after he attacked a 55-year-old with a hammer in December 2014. Weber, 32, was found not criminally responsible for the crime. It was a record fourth time that Weber had been found NCR for an act of violence. CBC Ottawa's Simon Gardner's investigation of the case introduced our audience to victim, Nabute Ghebrehiwet. He had this to say outside the courtroom: "Justice was not served today. Fourth time not criminally responsible? The guy knows what he was doing. He knows right from wrong."

Inside job

A still image from a surveillance video shows Leston Lawrence being checked by a guard with a handheld metal detector in the security area of the Royal Canadian Mint in Ottawa on Feb. 2, 2015. The video, along with others, was entered into evidence at Lawrence's trial. (Supplied)

Some stories just defy conventional 'news.' In other words, from a reporter's perspective, they're gold. And the headlines just write themselves. Ahem, that brings us to the story of a Royal Canadian Mint employee found guilty of smuggling actual gold out of the Mint, in his rectum.

Alleged murderers get off due to trial delays

Picketers gathered outside the Ottawa courthouse to protest a judge's decision to stay a charge of first-degree murder because the case took too long to get to trial. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

When the wheels of justice move slowly, both victim and accused can suffer. An Ontario Superior Court justice's decision to call a halt to a murder prosecution over delays getting to trial is being viewed as an ominous sign for the Canadian legal system, with experts and victim's advocates fearing more murder cases will be stayed because they are dragging too long. Adam Picard, 33, was charged with the first degree murder of 28-year-old Fouad Nayel in 2012. Picard had been in jail ever since without the case actually getting to the trial stage. Nayel's parents were crushed when the case, at jury selection stage, was stayed and the accused walked out of court a free man.

Redblack and grey

Quarterback Henry Burris returned from Toronto to a hero's welcome with his team after winning the city's first Grey Cup championship in 40 years. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

We promised heartwarming. Here it is. The Ottawa Redblacks erased 40 years of CFL football futility and fan frustration after bringing home the Grey Cup. The Redblacks stymied the heavily favoured Calgary Stampeders by getting out to an early lead, then winning the game in dramatic fashion, in overtime no less. Then, thousands of fans welcomed the returning heroes back to town in an impressive Grey Cup parade.