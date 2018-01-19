A worker who got his foot caught in a piece of machinery early Friday morning was freed and treated by his coworkers.

Ottawa paramedics said it happened on Bantree Road near the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Innes Road just after 12:15 a.m.

A man in his 20s got his foot caught and crushed between two rollers, paramedics said.

His coworkers got him out and used a belt to control the bleeding until paramedics arrived, who then took over with morphine and a military-style tourniquet.

The man is in serious, but stable condition in the hospital, paramedics said.

Ottawa police and the Ministry of Labour are investigating.