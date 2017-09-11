Two women who are originally from Ottawa decided to ride out winds of up to 210 km/h from Hurricane Irma as the storm pounded Florida Sunday.

Lynne Bermel Scripter is from Ottawa but moved to Venice, Florida, about five years ago and lives there with her husband, Dan Scripter. She told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning Monday that overnight, the sound of the storm was "a bit like a freight train" and difficult to sleep through.

"We could hear it moving counter-clockwise around the house," she said.

Her husband ventured out briefly but quickly came back inside, Bermel Scripter said.

"He said the wind was so strong it was just painful. It felt like darts on his skin. He said it really hurt him to just open his eyes."

CBC News spoke to the couple over the weekend as they prepared for the massive storm to hit.

Millions without power

The couple set up a bed between two load-bearing walls in the home to keep away from doors and windows. Hurricane shutters protected windows and patio doors, but also trapped heat inside the house.

The house had power Monday morning, she said, but they're relying on their stockpile of drinking water because of a break in a water line.

Lynne Bermel Scripter and Dan Scripter stand outside their home in Venice, Florida, on Sept. 9, 2017. (Submitted)

The massive storm, which was 604 kilometres wide, battered the southern state and left more than three million people without power.

As it made landfall on the continental U.S. it was a Category 4 storm, but weakened by Sunday afternoon. As of 2 a.m. Monday morning it had been downgraded to Category 1.

Strong winds, debris

(CBC)

Katryna Karyofyllis, an Ottawa-based DJ, moved to South Beach, Florida, on Monday and spent the first few days in the city stocking up on food and water before the storm hit.

She posted a video just before 7 p.m. Sunday showing strong winds and debris on the road outside her condo building.

She and her fellow neighbours in the building agreed to sleep in the hallway in case the windows got damaged by the storm, she said.

Canadians asking government for help

This morning, Karyofyllis said her own building appeared to have escaped damage, though power was still out. People were back out on the streets.

Global Affairs Canada said Sunday 348 Canadians have asked the federal government for help in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

"We have people who are stuck in a country or an island who just can't get out," said one Global Affairs official during a briefing for reporters.

About 9,000 Canadians are in the current path of the Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Jose, according to the government.