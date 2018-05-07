Ottawa women head off to Olympics-style trades competition

As a woman who's spent the past decade working in the trades, Vanessa Di Nardo's dealt with her fair share of misogyny.

"There's been a lot of battles," said Di Nardo, who's now studying heritage masonry at Ottawa's Algonquin College.

"You have to take that anger and put it into your work."

This week, Di Nardo will be channeling that anger — along with two of her Algonquin College classmates — at Canada's largest trade skills competition in Toronto.

She'll be joined at the Olympics-style Skills Ontario Competition by Alicia Bulitka, an auto service technician student, and Bailey McInnis, who's studying cabinetmaking.

The three women, all at the top of their classes, will be among the more than 2,000 contestants competing from now until Wednesday in more than 60 different trades.

"I'm extremely competitive," Di Nardo told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning on Monday. "I'm going there with the hopes of teaching them how to do something."

Difficult yet rewarding

All three of the Ottawa women say they're determined to win.

Their journeys in the trades — breaking stereotypes and pursuing what they love — have been both difficult and rewarding, they told Ottawa Morning.

You have to just push through every time someone tells you you're not doing it right. You have to prove them wrong." - Alicia Bulitka, Algonquin College student

"If you're able to show that you can outwork and do a better job than any man, you're going to get a better outcome," said Di Nardo, 28, who's taken on numerous jobs at construction sites over the years.

Alicia Bulitka and Bailey McInnis are both hoping to put their boots to good use at the Skills Ontario Competition, which starts on May 7, 2018. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

She said she's faced both discouragement and misogyny on the job, but has continued to pursue what she loves — and aims to prove those who doubted her wrong.

"Some of the best experiences I've had is [when] certain individuals [who] doubted me, at the end of the job, [come] and [shake] my hand and [say] how much they've respected and appreciated what I've done."

Winners head to nationals

Bulitka, 20, said she's had similar experiences.

"[People say things like] 'We don't want you here, you don't belong here, you're not going to succeed,'" Bulitka told Ottawa Morning.

"You have to just push through every time someone tells you you're not doing it right. You have to prove them wrong."

Winners at the skills competition will be awarded gold, silver and bronze medals.

The three women begin competing today, and if they win, they'll have the opportunity to head to the Skills Canada National Competition in Edmonton this summer.