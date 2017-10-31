A job sorting the mail is something many people would take for granted, but not Monica Miller.

For her, the new gig at Canada Post comes after six years of unemployment and a battle with mental health problems including post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic depression and severe social anxiety.

With the start date just two weeks away, she's looking forward to "being a real person again," said Miller, speaking on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

'I worry that I could just disappear'

"Getting out there, contributing to society, feeling worthwhile — somebody will miss me if I don't show up," said Miller. "Sometimes sitting home alone, I worry that I could just disappear and nobody would know."

She's also celebrating an award from Causeway Work Centre.

The Denstedt-Williamson Client Award honours the late Margaret Denstedt-Williamson, a longtime client of the centre. It's given out annually to a current client who has worked over a year to overcome barriers, set new goals and work with both peers and Causeway staff.

Problems rooted in childhood

Miller described her childhood as rough, with parents who struggled themselves with mental health problems.

As an adult she struggled to hold down work. She lacked confidence and scrambled to come up with the cash for bus tickets to get to interviews. Being "a bit of a tomboy," her clothes weren't well-suited to interviews, she said.

Miller's last job was in housekeeping at a hotel, and she said she often had to call in sick because of social anxiety and panic attacks.

She turned to Causeway Work Centre for help after coming to accept that her mental illness was a true disability.

"Things got rougher and rougher. [It got] harder and harder to get out the door," Miller said.

'Like the parents I never had'

Miller described Causeway staff as "like the parents I never had, or the parents everyone wished they had."

She began by attending an exercise program at the centre, where the fact that staff were there waiting helped her find the strength to go in on tough days.

Now, with their help, she's landed what she calls a dream job as a mail sorter, a perfect match for the personality quirks she's had since childhood.

"I was a little bit aware there was something not quite right with me," she said. "My mind was so busy and crazy, a mile a minute."

A job that moves at that same frantic pace should be a perfect fit, she said.

"Other jobs that I did, like working with young children, you have to be super-attentive, super-aware," she said. "That was a lot harder for me."

The new job is only part time, but Miller has high hopes for impressing her new employer and building a future there.