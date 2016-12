A woman was found drowned in the bottom of an apartment building's pool on Riverside Drive Friday night.

Ottawa paramedics were called to a building in the 1700 block of Riverside Drive, near the Ottawa Hospital's Riverside campus, just after 8 p.m.

They said they found a woman they believe was in her 30s at the bottom of a pool.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they aren't considering this a suspicious death.