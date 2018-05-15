Skip to Main Content
Woman dies after collision with truck

Police want to talk to anyone who saw the crash

CBC News ·
A heavy truck remains at the scene of a collision with a pedestrian in Ottawa's Findlay Creek neighbourhood on Monday, May 14. (Laurie Fagan/CBC)

A 63-year-old woman who was struck by a heavy truck on Monday has died in hospital.

The woman was struck at the intersection of Cedar Creek and Findlay Creek drives at about 1:20 p.m.

She was transported to Ottawa Hospital's Civic Campus in critical condition but died on Tuesday.

Ottawa police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward. The collision investigation unit wants to talk to anyone who saw the crash and particularly people who talked to police, but didn't complete a statement.  

The unit can be reached at 613-236-1222 ext. 2481 or anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Ottawa police closed the intersection of Findlay Creek and Cedar Creek to investigate the collision, which sent a woman to hospital in critical condition. 0:16
