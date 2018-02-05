A 19-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after his vehicle ended up nearly submerged in Upper Rideau Lake on the weekend.

The Leeds detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police was alerted to the collision around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

OPP said it began when the man ran a stop sign and struck another vehicle at the intersection of Main and Bedford streets in Westport, about 115 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.

The man's vehicle then continued northbound, rolling down a dock and into the lake, where it became "almost fully submerged," OPP said in a news release.

The man, from Harrowsmith, Ont., near Kingston, has been charged with impaired driving and dangerous driving.

He will make a court appearance Feb. 23 in Brockville.