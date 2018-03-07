Karma Macgregor seeks to regain PC nomination as new candidate acclaimed

As Progressive Conservatives acclaimed Jeremy Roberts as their candidate in Ottawa West-Nepean Wednesday, a lawyer for the woman who once held that post is pushing back.

Joshua Henderson, lawyer for former candidate Karma Macgregor, said she never got formal notice the party was stripping her of the nomination.

In an email to the party, he challenged the executive to show proof they followed the steps to properly remove her.

"Not only has my client never received official notification from the party president or the (provincial nomination committee) that her nomination was overturned almost one month ago, but over the last few days, she has received dozens of calls and emails from concerned members in OWN, who were not aware there was even a new nomination meeting," Henderson wrote to the party's executive.

The party held a meeting Wednesday, but it was not technically a nomination meeting, because Roberts was not challenged and the event served more as a launch to his campaign.

Karma Macgregor and her supporters have been campaigning since she won a controversial nomination race in Ottawa West-Nepean in May 2017, but the party stripped her of that nomination and a new candidate has been acclaimed. (Facebook)

In an email with CBC, Henderson said Macgregor attempted to deal more directly with the party, but has not been successful.

"Although Mrs. Macgregor has attempted to deal with the party in a pleasant and reasonable manner, most of her attempts have been met with silence," he said.

Controversial nomination

Macgregor's original nomination meeting last year was controversial. Local party members said there were irregularities in the voting process and the constituency's entire executive resigned en masse after then-leader Patrick Brown appointed Macgregor, ending a possible appeal.

After Brown resigned the party took another look and decided to void Macgregor's nomination and hold a new contest. She did not put her name forward to participate in the process leading to Roberts' acclamation.

Henderson said his client has been subjected to anonymous threats after pushing to get her nomination back.

"These threats were serious enough to force her to report the matters to the police last weekend."

A representative from the PC party declined comment when reached by CBC.