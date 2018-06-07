PC Jeremy Roberts wins tight contest in Ottawa West–Nepean

Progressive Conservative Jeremy Roberts has narrowly defeated New Democrat Chandra Pasma in Ottawa-West Nepean.

With all 80 polls counted, just 176 votes separated Roberts from Pasma.

Pasma held a narrow lead for much of the night until the last two polls flipped the standings.

Liberal incumbent Bob Chiarelli finished third.

The riding has been Liberal since Dalton McGuinty first became premier in 2003. Chiarelli, who won the seat in a 2010 byelection after current Mayor Jim Watson left provincial politics, has been serving as Ontario's minister of transportation.

The somewhat oddly-shaped riding includes not only a large swath of urban residents, but also the old west end near the Crystal Bay area.

The latest census suggests people in Ottawa West–Nepean are older than in other eastern Ontario ridings with a higher percentage of visible minorities. The top industries for work are public administration, retail trade and health care.

Also running in the riding were: