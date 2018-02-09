The long-contested nomination for the Progressive Conservatives in Ottawa West-Nepean has been overturned.

The nomination contest in May 2017 elected Karma Macgregor to carry the party's banner in this year's election, but almost immediately party members said there were irregularities and demanded a new contest.

The riding association's entire executive resigned over the nomination after former PC leader Patrick Brown intervened in the appeal process and appointed Macgregor as the candidate.

Allan Cutler was among those who resigned from the local riding association executive. He said riding associations across the province were disenfranchised by nomination contests that had serious irregularities and the decision to hold a new vote is a good move.

"I think it is an excellent move when you look at what was going on around the province," he said.

The party also announced the nomination would be re-opened in Scarborough Centre, a Toronto riding.

Cutler said he had a lot of concerns about the way the nomination was run last year and he's thrilled the party is letting a new contest take place.

"Suffice it to say there were major irregularities and I think a fair and open nomination process is the greatest thing on Earth."

He also commended the party's interim leader Vic Fedeli for cleaning up the party and staying out of the leadership race.

Candidate undecided

Jeremy Roberts, who challenged Macgregor for the nomination last year, released a statement welcoming the news.

"Today, I feel more optimistic than ever that the future for our party and our province is bright. I look forward to doing my part in this important work," he said.

Roberts was not available for an interview and, in his statement, said he would be consulting with family and friends, but would make an announcement soon about his future plans.

Macgregor unavailable

Macgregor could not be reached for comment late Friday evening, but issued a statement earlier Friday with three other candidates when the nomination contests were being reviewed.

"Along with our fellow Ontario PC Candidates, we have worked hard since our nomination knocking on thousands of doors promoting the principles of the Ontario PC Party in our ridings. Our dedication to the Party stems from our belief in these very principles, as well as the importance of diversity and inclusivity. And yet sadly today, we find more women are being targeted unfairly.