Winter weather isn't done with you yet, Ottawa

Ottawa is bracing for what Environment Canada is calling "a high impact storm" over the weekend, as snow and then freezing rain could lead to dangerous roads and potential power outages.

Two waves of bad weather — one bringing up to 15 centimetres of snow, the other bringing freezing rain — are expected to hit much of region, beginning Friday afternoon in Ottawa and continuing all the way into Monday, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

10 to 15 cm of snow possible Saturday

The rain starts Friday afternoon in Ottawa before changing to snow overnight, the weather agency said.

By Saturday evening some areas of the city will see snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres.

After a lull in precipitation Saturday night, another blast of snow and ice pellets will likely begin Sunday morning before changing to freezing rain late Sunday.

The freezing rain is expected to continue into Monday.

Power outages possible

That could knock out power to some regions, the weather agency warned.

"Some locales could see significant ice accumulations. Ice accumulations combined with gusty northeast winds may result in widespread power outages due to fallen tree limbs and power lines," Environment Canada cautioned.

Environment Canada said there is uncertainty over which regions will be hardest hit, and how much snow or other precipitation could fall.

"However, there is a potential for this to be a high impact storm, particularly Sunday night into Monday," the weather agency said.