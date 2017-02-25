There's only a few days left to enjoy some great activities around town before March rolls around.

Whether your kids love science, animals or nature, there's something for every member of the family to take part in this weekend.

Here are just three things happening this Saturday:

Saturday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Musical Ride Centre, 1 Sandridge Road (St. Laurent Blvd. and Sandridge Rd.)

Families will have the chance to meet the RCMP's horses and riders before they set off on their cross-country tour in celebration of Canada's 150th Anniversary.

The horses and their riders train in a large indoor arena. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

There will be lots of activities for children to enjoy and a photo opportunity with the RCMP's mascot, Safety Bear.

There is no cost to attend the tour but visitors are encouraged to make a donation for the Ottawa Food Bank. There will be free parking on site.

​8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, February 25

Vanier Museopark Sugar Shack, 320 des Pères-Blancs Avenue.

​The sugar season has begun, which means it's the perfect time to take the kids to enjoy a delicious pancake breakfast at

Children will be taught how to collect sap from maple trees at Vanier Museopark this Saturday. (CBC)

Vanier Museopark before they set off into the Richelieu forest to tap some maple trees.

A hot lunch will be provided and and more activities will resume in the afternoon.

The event is free to attend but registration is required.

10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3:45 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25

Richcraft Hall room 2200 at Carleton University

The one-hour magic show will showcase amazing glow-in-the-dark substances, spontaneous combustion reactions and more.

Carleton University in Ottawa. (Danny Globerman/CBC)

The activity centre, open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday (at the Super Lab, Room 204 Steacie Building, Carleton University) will feature a liquid nitrogen station to create ice cream.

Families can also learn about the chemistry of wine and chocolate and the amazing fluorescent properties of some minerals.

Admission to both events is free but donations for the Ottawa Food Bank are welcome.

Tickets will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis at the reception area on the ground floor of Richcraft Hall on Saturday.

For those unable to make it to Carleton's campus, there will also be an online live stream of the magic show performances.