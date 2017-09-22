Animation, a brand-new locally produced musical and a makers' market are on the list for the weekend.

Animation for the kids

Learn to produce your own original cartoon, create a GIF, or catch the best in international children's animation: those are some of activities on that's the idea behind Ingenius 2, a full day of hands-on workshops and screenings hosted by the Ottawa International Animation Festival- with kids in mind.

The annual animation celebrates the art and the business of the animation industry, bringing industry giants and independent artists together to talk shop, view films.

But on Saturday, it's kids who will be learning the techniques (and patience) of stop motion animation, as well as the art of sound effects, with the help of local animation artists.

'Kop Op' (Heads Together), the Oscar nominated short film from Holland, will screened at the National Gallery on Saturday. (Job, Joris & Marieke)

The Breadwinner, a new feature length animated tale, that tells the story of an Afghan girl who disguises herself as a boy so she can help feed her family, will have a free screening at 3 p.m. To see it, you can register online here.

WHEN: Saturday beginning at 9:30 with a screening for pre-schoolers. Workshops run until 3:30.

WHERE: The National Gallery of Canada, 380 Sussex Dr.

COST: Workshops are free. Tickets for screenings are $10 for children, $14 dollars. To purchase tickets or see the entire schedule go here.

Mothers and Daughters

A brand new play that examines the ties that bind through music, laughter and a few tears is on The Gladstone Theatre stage this weekend. Mothers and Daughters takes place during a birthday party, as far-flung family members return home for an uneasy celebration.

"There's a lot of conflict, there's a lot of comedy, there's a lot of normal angst in the family," said local playwright Steve Martin.

"I made it mothers and daughters instead of fathers and sons because women are just more interesting."

Starring local actors Jaqui Cadieux, Irish O'Brien, Barbara Seabright-Moore and Alyssa Blasak, with music and lyrics by Martin, Jeff Rogers, Rich Rankin, Eric MacIntyre, Andy Ladouceur and Zach Martin.

WHERE: The Gladstone Theatre, 910 Gladstone Ave.

WHEN: The play runs until Oct. 7.

COST: Tickets are $23 for students, $39 for adults, and $35 for seniors. They can be purchased here.

Online gets real

Adrian Ocneanu and Britta Evans-Fenton of LowPolyCrafts.com make pre-cut, pre-scored animal head assembly kits. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

Etsy.com, the wildly popular online purveyor of handmade crafts and goods, is making it real this weekend, when 150 of its vendors set up shop at the Bell Sensplex. Etsy Made in Canada is a chance to meet the makers of a wide range of quirky and useful items and handle the merchandise. It's a celebration of inventiveness and the entrepreneurial spirit.

150 vendors who sell their product on the Etsy website will be displaying their wares at the Bell Sensplex on Saturday. (Sandra Abma/CBC)