Weather
Wednesday will be like summer
Not as chilly a start to the day as Tuesday, and with more sunshine on tap, we'll climb into the mid twenties.
Get out and enjoy the weather because rain is in Thursday's forecast.
An almost summer like feel across the city today.
An average high temperature for this time of year would be 17 C.
