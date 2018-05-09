Skip to Main Content
Wednesday will be like summer

Not as chilly a start to the day as Tuesday, and with more sunshine on tap, we'll climb into the mid twenties.

Get out and enjoy the weather because rain is in Thursday's forecast.

Wednesday will be a nice day to be outside. (CBC)

An almost summer like feel across the city today.

An average high temperature for this time of year would be 17 C. 

Try to get outside, because occasional showers are likely Thursday.

