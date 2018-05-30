Skip to Main Content
Wednesday's forecast brings the heat

Look for plenty of sunshine with a high pushing 30 C and a humidex getting into the 30's.

Expect a humid and warm Wednesday

CBC News ·
Expect a warm and sunny Wednesday with a lot of humidity. ((Pawel Dwulit/Canadian Press))

A warm, and ultimately more humid air mass is moving in.

The breeze will be from the east at 15-25 km/h.

As the humidity builds towards the end of the workweek, the chance of a stray shower or thundershower increases.

