Weather
Wednesday's forecast brings the heat
Look for plenty of sunshine with a high pushing 30 C and a humidex getting into the 30's.
Expect a humid and warm Wednesday
A warm, and ultimately more humid air mass is moving in.
The breeze will be from the east at 15-25 km/h.
As the humidity builds towards the end of the workweek, the chance of a stray shower or thundershower increases.
