Sunny Wednesday is the start of a nice few days
Look for mainly sunny skies Wednesday, perhaps a bit of afternoon cloud in spots, with a high of 24 C.
Sunny skies and warm temperatures in week's forecast
A nice stretch of weather on tap.
A northwest breeze will pick up, with gusts over 20 km/h at times.
More generally bright and mild weather is due Thursday, with a high near 26 C.
We could be in the upper 20's by Friday.
