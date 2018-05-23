Skip to Main Content
Sunny Wednesday is the start of a nice few days

Notifications

Weather

Sunny Wednesday is the start of a nice few days

Look for mainly sunny skies Wednesday, perhaps a bit of afternoon cloud in spots, with a high of 24 C.

Sunny skies and warm temperatures in week's forecast

CBC News ·
It will be a nice few days in Ottawa to get outside, as the surfer did just off Bate Island. (Ryan Tumilty/CBC)

A nice stretch of weather on tap.

Look for mainly sunny skies Wednesday, perhaps a bit of afternoon cloud in spots, with a high of 24 C.

A northwest breeze will pick up, with gusts over 20 km/h at times.

More generally bright and mild weather is due Thursday, with a high near 26 C.

We could be in the upper 20's by Friday.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us