Weather
Lots of sun in Wednesday's forecast
More sunshine rounds out the workweek Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper teens.
A chilly start to your Wednesday, but plenty of sunshine is in store
A chilly start to your Wednesday — there are frost advisories in the Ottawa Valley — but plenty of sunshine is in store later.
We will reach a pleasant high of 23 C by this afternoon.
A easterly breeze will turn more southerly by afternoon and gust up to 40 km/h.
