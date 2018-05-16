Lots of sun in Wednesday's forecast

Skip to Main Content
A chilly start to your Wednesday, but plenty of sunshine is in store

CBC News ·
The warmer weather has brought baby geese to Bate Island in the Ottawa River. (Ryan Tumilty/CBC)

A chilly start to your Wednesday — there are frost advisories in the Ottawa Valley — but plenty of sunshine is in store later.

We will reach a pleasant high of 23 C by this afternoon.

A easterly breeze will turn more southerly by afternoon and gust up to 40 km/h.

More sunshine rounds out the work week Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper teens.

