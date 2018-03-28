Weather
Expect fog Wednesday morning but a warm afternoon
The high should hit a relatively mild 9 C.
Some bright spots possible, but generally cloudy through the afternoon
Roads will be wet in spots after Tuesday night's rain, and fog patches will reduce visibility.
Give yourself a bit of extra time for your morning commute.
We can hope for the skies to brighten later, but low cloud will tend to dominate with light and variable winds.
