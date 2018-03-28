Skip to Main Content
Expect fog Wednesday morning but a warm afternoon

The high should hit a relatively mild 9 C.

Some bright spots possible, but generally cloudy through the afternoon

Ian Black · CBC News ·
Ottawa will start off Wednesday with some fog, but it should clear out early in the day (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Roads will be wet in spots after Tuesday night's rain, and fog patches will reduce visibility.

Give yourself a bit of extra time for your morning commute.

We can hope for the skies to brighten later, but low cloud will tend to dominate with light and variable winds.

