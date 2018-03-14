The snow will continue on Wednesday with another five centimetres expected during the day.

The high will be 1 C and another two to four centimetres could fall in the evening according to Environment Canada.

Those special weather statements for the Cornwall and Prescott-Russell areas are still in place because they're expected to get 10 to 15 centimetres of snow today.

The low overnight will be –3 C

On Thursday we could get a light dusting of snow, before a weekend that should include some sun.

