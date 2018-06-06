Weather
Wednesday warmer but still a chance of rain
There is a 40 per cent chance of showers and high of 17 C in the forecast, according to Environment Canada.
It's another day with the potential of rain in the forecast.
Even if the showers don't materialize, it will be cloudy most of the day.
The weekend however looks warm and sunny.
