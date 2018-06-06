Skip to Main Content
Wednesday warmer but still a chance of rain

There is a 40 per cent chance of showers and high of 17 C in the forecast, according to Environment Canada.

Rain is possible in Ottawa Wednesday, but it will definitely be overcast. (Reno Patry/CBC)

It's another day with the potential of rain in the forecast. 

There is a 40 per cent chance of showers and high of 17 C in the forecast, according to Environment Canada.  

Even if the showers don't materialize, it will be cloudy most of the day. 

The weekend however looks warm and sunny. 

