Showers and thunderstorms coming in Wednesday
Showers and thunderstorms coming in Wednesday

Showers and even some gusty thunderstorms will pass through the Ottawa area today.

An umbrella will be a good idea on Wednesday

Wednesday is likely coming with showers and thunderstorms. (The Canadian Press)

Change is on the way, grab the umbrella.

Look for a high near 23 C with mainly cloudy skies.

By Thursday, on the back side of this system, we can expect a cooler, breezy day with showers until later in the day.

