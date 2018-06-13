Weather
Showers and thunderstorms coming in Wednesday
Showers and even some gusty thunderstorms will pass through the Ottawa area today.
An umbrella will be a good idea on Wednesday
Change is on the way, grab the umbrella.
Look for a high near 23 C with mainly cloudy skies.
By Thursday, on the back side of this system, we can expect a cooler, breezy day with showers until later in the day.
