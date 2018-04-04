Wednesday comes with a mean wind and freezing rain

After snow, with freezing rain overnight, get ready for the wind this afternoon and evening.

There are freezing rain warnings in effect for parts of our region closer to the Ontario-Quebec border such as the capital, Prescott-Russell and Renfrew.

Wind warnings are in place for the entire region, with a winter storm warning in place for the Pembroke area.

The Pontiac and Maniwaki areas are spared from any weather alerts.

Freezing rain will give way to a decent chance of showers in late morning in Ottawa.

Potentially damaging southwest winds could exceed 80 km/h this afternoon, and our high of 5 C will drop by late in the day as those winds get colder.

The low by early Thursday will be -11 C.

