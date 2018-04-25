Ottawa to get soaked as temperatures cool down Wednesday

Grab the umbrella and rain jacket on the way out the door because a rainy, cool day is on tap.

The high will only be 12 C, a far cry from the 20 C of late. There will be a northeast breeze of around 20 km/h by afternoon, which will add to the chill.

Showers will linger into Thursday afternoon.

We could see as much as 35 mm of rain from this soaker when all is said and done.

