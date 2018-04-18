More rain in the forecast for Wednesday

A bit milder today in Ottawa.

The high hits 6 C, but there will still be a few flurries or afternoon showers under mainly cloudy skies.

That pesky wind will be back too, gusting to 40 km/h out of the west northwest.

In fact, little meaningful change is expected in this cold unsettled pattern until the weekend, but it will be worth it.

