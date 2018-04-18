Skip to Main Content
More rain in the forecast for Wednesday

Notifications

Weather

More rain in the forecast for Wednesday

The high hits 6 C, but there will still be a few flurries or afternoon showers under mainly cloudy skies.

The cold, rainy weather won't change much until the weekend

Ian Black · CBC News ·
It probably isn't a bad idea to have an umbrella handy today. (CBC)

A bit milder today in Ottawa.

The high hits 6 C, but there will still be a few flurries or afternoon showers under mainly cloudy skies.

That pesky wind will be back too, gusting to 40 km/h out of the west northwest.

In fact, little meaningful change is expected in this cold unsettled pattern until the weekend, but it will be worth it.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us