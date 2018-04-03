Wet, windy Wednesday in store for Ottawa

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain and wind warning for Ottawa.

The weather agency issued the warnings around 3 p.m. Tuesday, cautioning people to expect adverse weather conditions overnight and into Wednesday morning..

The freezing rain is expected in the early morning hours before switching to rain around 8 a.m. The agency said the exact track of the freezing rain is still unclear, so just how much might fall on Ottawa could change.

The winds are expected in the late morning and into the afternoon, and could produce westerly gusts up to 90 km/h at times. The winds are expect to die down into Wednesday evening, but the agency is warning they could produce power outages and damage roof shingles.