Weather
Tuesday starts chilly but warms up fast
After a chilly start to the day, temperatures will quickly climb to above normal levels under plenty of May sunshine.
We should hit 22 C today
The high will hit 22 C with a southwest breeze near 20 km/h in the afternoon.
It gets even warmer on Wednesday, with a high near 24 C.
Get out there and enjoy!
