Tuesday starts chilly but warms up fast

After a chilly start to the day, temperatures will quickly climb to above normal levels under plenty of May sunshine.

We should hit 22 C today

It will start chilly on Tuesday, but the afternoon will be great to get outside. (Chloé Fedio/CBC)

The high will hit 22 C with a southwest breeze near 20 km/h in the afternoon.

It gets even warmer on Wednesday, with a high near 24 C.

Get out there and enjoy!

