Tuesday's forecast is beautiful

Not as humid as Monday, but still bright and sunny

It is going to be a bright and sunny day on Tuesday. ((Pawel Dwulit/Canadian Press))

A stellar Tuesday lies ahead.

Bright May sunshine with a pleasant high of 26 C is in the forecast. 

Humidity levels will have dropped off nicely too behind a northeast breeze 15-20 km/h.

More sunshine is expected Wednesday with a warm high in the upper 20's.

The humidity begins to build once again late Wednesday.

