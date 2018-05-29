Weather
Tuesday's forecast is beautiful
Bright May sunshine with a pleasant high of 26 C is in the forecast.
Not as humid as Monday, but still bright and sunny
A stellar Tuesday lies ahead.
Humidity levels will have dropped off nicely too behind a northeast breeze 15-20 km/h.
More sunshine is expected Wednesday with a warm high in the upper 20's.
The humidity begins to build once again late Wednesday.
