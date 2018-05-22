Skip to Main Content
A cloudy start to the shortened work week

Pack away the sunglasses and grab your umbrella. After a sunny and warm Victoria Day, expect a grey and potentially rainy start to your work week.

Rain could start as early as noon on Tuesday

CBC News ·
It will be a grey start to the shortened work week. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

The temperature will still be fairly warm with a high of 19 C. 

But some showers could start as early as noon, and carry on throughout the afternoon.

The sun could show itself later in the evening once the clouds begin to clear up.

