Weather
A cloudy start to the shortened work week
Rain could start as early as noon on Tuesday
Pack away the sun glasses and grab your umbrella.
After a sunny and warm Victoria Day, expect a grey and potentially rainy start to your work week.
The temperature will still be fairly warm with a high of 19 C.
But some showers could start as early as noon, and carry on throughout the afternoon.
The sun could show itself later in the evening once the clouds begin to clear up.
