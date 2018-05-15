Clouds start Tuesday, but then blue skies return

There will be some showers in the region this morning, but mainly to the south of Ottawa.

Here, we will see cloudy skies until later in the afternoon, when winds out of the west north west gusting over 20 km/h, will chase the clouds away.

It will hit a high of 19 C in the afternoon.

It is back to wall to wall sunshine from Wednesday through Friday, with seasonal temperatures.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.