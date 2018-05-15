Skip to Main Content
Clouds start Tuesday, but then blue skies return

Here, we will see cloudy skies until later in the afternoon, when winds out of the west north west gusting over 20 km/h, will chase the clouds away.

Expect a high of 19 C by the afternoon.

It will be a little overcast in the morning, but the sun should come out by mid-day on Tuesday. (CBC)

There will be some showers in the region this morning, but mainly to the south of Ottawa.

It will hit a high of 19 C in the afternoon. 

It is back to wall to wall sunshine from Wednesday through Friday, with seasonal temperatures.

