Sunny, cool day will turn warm and rainy by evening

Change is on the way.

Temperatures are on the rise this week, but we'll be trading in blue skies and sunshine for increasing cloudiness and some rain.

The day kicks off with sun and a low of –4 C in the morning.

The high today will reach 7 C with a southeast wind blowing at 20 to 40 km/h by the afternoon.

Rain — which may start out briefly as wet snow — will begin in the evening and last into early Wednesday.

