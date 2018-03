Let the bells ring out and the band play, spring officially arrives at 15 minutes after noon Tuesday.

As the saying goes, however, the first day of spring is not necessarily the first "spring-like" day. Bundle up. Temperatures will once again be well below normal, with highs that will likely come up just short of the freezing point.

Don't let the sun fool you either — a wind out of the north northwest will add to the chill.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

null null