Weather
Tuesday will be cool and unsettled
Still unsettled at times today, especially after the morning commute, so grab the umbrella.
Daytime high will only reach 15 C
Better grab the jacket too, temperatures will struggle again, only making into the mid teens.
A normal average high temperature would be around 23 C, and we will be a bit closer to that by Wednesday and beyond.
