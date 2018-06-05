Skip to Main Content
Tuesday will be cool and unsettled

Still unsettled at times today, especially after the morning commute, so grab the umbrella.

Daytime high will only reach 15 C

It could rain on Tuesday, so best to have the umbrella handy. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Better grab the jacket too, temperatures will struggle again, only making into the mid teens.

A normal average high temperature would be around 23 C, and we will be a bit closer to that by Wednesday and beyond.

