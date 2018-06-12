Tuesday brings more sun to Ottawa

Tuesday is looking to be a bright and sunny day.

Environment Canada is predicting a high of 26 C for Ottawa as the week continues.

There will be a southwest wind of about 20 km/h in the morning, gusting to 40 km/h.

The UV index will again be very high, so sunscreen is going to be important.

Wednesday's forecast is currently looking to break the streak of sunny skies, with a possibility of showers or thunderstorms.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.