Skip to Main Content
Tuesday brings more sun to Ottawa
Weather

Tuesday brings more sun to Ottawa

Tuesday is looking to be a bright and sunny day.

Environment Canada is predicting a high of 26 C for Ottawa

CBC News ·
Get ready for a warm day in Ottawa on Tuesday. (Shutterstock)

Tuesday is looking to be a bright and sunny day. 

Environment Canada is predicting a high of 26 C for Ottawa as the week continues. 

There will be a southwest wind of about 20 km/h in the morning, gusting to 40 km/h. 

The UV index will again be very high, so sunscreen is going to be important. 

Wednesday's forecast is currently looking to break the streak of sunny skies, with a possibility of showers or thunderstorms. 

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us