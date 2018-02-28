Weather
Expect some rain on Wednesday with cooler temperatures
There will be some slippery spots early, but they will give way to more melting as highs top out near 8 C.
Umbrellas will be a good idea today
Temperatures will still be above normal for this time of year, but it will not be as pleasant Wednesday as it was Tuesday.
Look for some rain, which may start out as snow in spots, especially north of Ottawa.
The high should get up to 3 C with an easterly wind to about 15 km/h. Generally cloudy weather is on tap for Thursday with a high near 5 C.