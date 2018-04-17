Tuesday's weather better, but not great
Small flurry in the morning, becoming rain in the afternoon
By all accounts your Tuesday won't be a medal winner, but it will still be better than the last two days.
Some flurries change to afternoon showers, with a high of 4 C.
The wind will pick up out of the southwest 20-40 km/h by midday, but nowhere near as windy as Monday.
Many people will be cheering if Wednesday's forecast of sunshine and a high of 10 C becomes a reality.
