Weather
Tuesday will come with a small flurry and warmer temperatures
No big storm, but a bit of flurry activity in spots for your Tuesday.
Warmer temperatures in the forecast, but still below seasonal
No big storm, but a bit of flurry activity in spots for your Tuesday.
The high temperature of 5 C is still below the normal high of 9 C for this time of year.
Expect mostly cloudy skies with a west wind around 15 km/h.
Showers are also in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon with a high near 7 C.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.