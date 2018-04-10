Skip to Main Content
Tuesday will come with a small flurry and warmer temperatures

No big storm, but a bit of flurry activity in spots for your Tuesday.

Warmer temperatures in the forecast, but still below seasonal

Ian Black · CBC News ·
Ottawa can expect a light dusting of snow, but with slightly better temperatures Tuesday. (Ian Black/CBC)

The high temperature of 5 C is still below the normal high of 9 C for this time of year.

Expect mostly cloudy skies with a west wind around 15 km/h.

Showers are also in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon with a high near 7 C.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

